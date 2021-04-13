Jeff Jarrett To Launch New Weekly Podcast Titled “My World With Jeff Jarrett”

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is set to launch a new podcast soon.

It was announced this week that “My World with Jeff Jarrett” will begin airing every Tuesday on May 4, via Conrad Thompson’s family of wrestling podcasts at adfreeshows.com.

Below is the full press release issued to us with comments from Double J, along with a teaser promo for the show:

“MY WORLD WITH JEFF JARRETT” JOINING CONRAD THOMPSON’S FAMILY OF WRESTLING PODCASTS

“My World with Jeff Jarrett” is the newest addition to the Conrad Thompson family of professional wrestling podcasts and will begin airing every Tuesday starting May 4 at adfreeshows.com and wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

The show will take listeners on a journey not only through Jarrett’s Hall of Fame career as an in-ring performer but also his time as a promoter and company owner. Along with co-host Thompson, wrestling’s self-proclaimed “King of the Mountain” will look back at the Jarrett family history in the sports entertainment business that dates to 1946, his personal accomplishments, and his forays into company ownership with the creation of NWA Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling) and Global Force Wrestling.

No one in the wrestling business has experienced the trials and tribulations, along with redemptions and longevity, quite like Jarrett. And for the first time ever, listeners will be able to hear “The Chosen One” open up about all of the matches, moments and controversies that would often lead him to ask crowds, “Ain’t I great?”

“For years I’ve been asked, ‘If I could do a podcast with anyone in wrestling today, who would it be?’ And I’ve always been consistent that one of those names is Jeff Jarrett,” Thompson said. “If Jarrett’s life was a movie script, nobody would believe it. I can’t wait to dive into Jeff’s story and hear directly from one of the most accomplished and controversial people to ever be in the wrestling business. ‘My World’ is going to be a can’t-miss podcast.”

Jarrett is eager to share his unique perspectives on the business with Thompson’s listeners.

“The King of the Mountain and the Podfather finally coming together,” Jarrett said. “I’ve been aware of Conrad for quite some time now, and he’s obviously a skilled interviewer with great passion for the wrestling business. He not only does his homework but asks the questions the fans really want to know the most.

“I can’t wait to get started on May 4.”