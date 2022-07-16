Jeff Jarrett to Special Referee at WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett will make a television appearance at WWE SummerSlam.

The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos match at SummerSlam will feature Jarrett as the special guest referee, according to an announcement made by Adam Pearce on Friday night’s SmackDown.

Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso in singles action on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Dawkins pinned Uso with his right arm and shoulder up. Pearce then came to reveal the special referee. At WWE Money In the Bank earlier this month, The Usos had previously defeated The Street Profits and retained their title, but Montez Ford had his shoulder raised.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Here is the updated card, along with related clips from SmackDown:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.