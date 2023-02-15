Jeff Jarrett Wants to “Wrestle and Push Forward” on AEW Dynamite Following Jerry Jarrett’s Passing

Despite his father Jerry Jarrett’s passing on Tuesday at the age of 80, Jeff Jarrett still intends to compete on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan said during his appearance on Busted Open Radio today that Jarrett is in Laredo, Texas, for tonight’s performance. The match between The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will still take place tonight as it was previously announced by AEW.

Khan stated that despite his father passing away yesterday after a battle with esophageal cancer, Jarrett “wants to wrestle tonight and push forward.”

The company would have respected Jarrett’s choice regarding tonight’s match, according to Khan, who called Jarrett’s decision “brave and courageous.”

Khan added that he could go on for hours discussing the impact Memphis Wrestling had on him and how The Jarrett Family was responsible for much of what he had learned about professional wrestling.