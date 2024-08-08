Jelly Roll Says He Has “Unfinished Business” In WWE

Jelly Roll appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show for an interview, during which he spoke about his in-ring segment with Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under during “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

While discussing his big WWE SummerSlam moment this year, Jelly Roll made it clear he’s already got his sights set on doing something with the company again in the future.

“It felt so good,” he said. “I can’t quit watching this clip. I never watch back interviews or shows, but I’ve watched this clip.”

He continued, noting he’s got until next year to get in shape for another appearance.

“I got to by next year,” he said. “I have unfinished business in the WWE.”

As noted, John Cena recently teased teaming up with Jelly Roll at an upcoming WWE Nashville event.