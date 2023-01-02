Jeremy Borash Pays Tribute to the Late Don West

Jeremy Borash recently paid tribute to his friend Don West.

The wrestling industry recently suffered a major loss when West, 59, lost his battle with lymphoma and passed away. West spent many years in TNA/Impact Wrestling alongside fellow announcers Mike Tenay and Borash.

On Instagram, Borash wrote the following, “Don West loved to reference a fictional man he knew named Sam Levitas. Anytime someone in conversation would brag about an accomplishment, he would casually mention, as serious as can be, that his friend Levitas had done something similar, but better and more impressive. If you hit a 500-foot home run, Levitas once hit a 502-footer blindfolded and hungover. Levitas one-upped everyone, and DW knew exactly when to drop it in. Don was one of the funniest people I have ever met, and was an absolute sweetheart of a human being even Sam Levitas couldn’t top. There will never be another! RIP my friend.”

You can check out Borash’s complete post below: