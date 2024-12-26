Jeremy “Jax Dane” Laymon Passes Away At Age 48

NWA released the following comments via social media today regarding the passing of former world champion Jax Dane:

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is heartbroken to announce the passing of Jeremy “Jax Dane” Laymon.

Born March 10, 1976, Dane left us on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, due to complications from a heart attack suffered in late November. Dane is survived by his wife Evelynda Laymon, stepson Nicolas, and father, who will forever cherish his memory. He was 48 years old.

Jax is remembered not only for his remarkable achievements inside the ring but his unwavering dedication to the sport and his fellow wrestlers. The most decorated wrestler of the Lightning One Era and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, Jax left an indelible mark on the NWA and the pro wrestling community as a whole.

Describing Dane as a “friend, mentor, absolute professional in and out of the ring, and loyalist who went out of his way to support and rebuild the NWA of today,” William Patrick Corgan expressed his sorrow,

“Jax Dane loved professional wrestling deeply and he certainly loved those he fought and rode with. I know I speak for all of the National Wrestling Alliance when saying Jax will be missed. We will do our best to honor him and make his family proud as we carry forth,” the NWA’s President and Owner states.

“There are those men and women who carry the legacy of a champion because they have risen to such heights,” Corgan continues, “And then there are those that earn the respect of a champion simply because of who they are. To this I can say, simply and personally, that Jax was such a man, and will forever be in our hearts.”