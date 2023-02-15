Jerry Jarrett Passes Away

By
Matt Boone
-

The pro wrestling world has lost another legendary figure.

On Tuesday, news broke that legendary pro wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, also best known as the father of AEW star Jeff Jarrett, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Jeff Jarrett and the official NWA and WWE Twitter feeds have tweeted about the sad news. Check out the tweets below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR