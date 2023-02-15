Jerry Jarrett Passes Away

The pro wrestling world has lost another legendary figure.

On Tuesday, news broke that legendary pro wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, also best known as the father of AEW star Jeff Jarrett, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Jeff Jarrett and the official NWA and WWE Twitter feeds have tweeted about the sad news. Check out the tweets below.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jerry Jarrett has passed away at age 80. WWE extends its condolences to Jarrett’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7icnWQmuD0 — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023

The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/zMdyNkoV9G — NWA (@nwa) February 14, 2023