Jerry Jarrett Tribute Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Opening and More Revealed

TNA co-founder Jerry Jarrett will be honored on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, as reported by PWInsider. Jarrett died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Jarrett tributes opened this week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite episodes as well.

Chris Bey vs. Kushida will kick off tonight’s Impact episode. For tonight’s episode, the following has also been announced:

* Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

* Eddie Edwards vs. Heath in a qualifier for the #1 Contender Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender, winner will join PCO and Brian Myers, plus winner of Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

* Rhino vs. Steve Maclin in a qualifier for the #1 Contender Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender, winner will join PCO and Brian Myers, plus winner of Eddie Edwards vs. Heath

* Alisha Edwards vs. Masha Slamovich

Steph De Lander will face Deonna Purrazzo in tonight’s Before The Impact episode. BTI airs live on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus at 7:15 p.m. ET. You can watch the show below: