Jerry Lawler Appearing At WWE Hall Of Fame, His First TV Appearance Since Suffering A Stroke (Video)

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made his first TV appearance at the Hall of Fame. This was his first public appearance since suffering a stroke in early February.

Lawler did not appear in person, but rather in a pre-recorded video from his home. Lawler explained that he couldn’t be present in person because he was still recovering, and then introduced Jimmy Hart.

Before introducing his family to accept the induction, Hart told an Andy Kaufman story.

Footage of Lawler at the HOF is embedded below: