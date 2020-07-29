Jerry Lawler Comments On The Anniversary Of Brian Christopher’s Death

Today marks two years since Brian Christopher Lawler passed away at the age of 46. Lawler’s father, Jerry Lawler, remembered his son on Twitter.

He wrote: “Today is a sad anniversary. Two years ago today we got the horrible news that my son Brian had died. I miss him every day. We are headed to his gravesite now to visit.#RIPBrianChristopher #GrandMasterSexay #ToolCool:

Lawler passed away on July 29th, 2018 while incarcerated for DUI at the Hardeman County Jail in Tennessee. He was found hanging in his cell and his death was ruled a suicide. Jerry has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County and Sheriff John Doolen, for allegedly failing to protect his son.

Here is Jerry’s full tweet-