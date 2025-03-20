Jerry Lawler Provides Health Update, Says Stroke Effects Are “Always There”

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently sat down for an interview with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. During the conversation, Lawler shared his thoughts on the current WWE product and provided an update on his health as he continues to recover from a massive stroke he suffered in 2023.

Lawler, a staple of WWE commentary and in-ring action for decades, has been making steady progress in his recovery. While he has largely stayed out of the spotlight, fans have remained concerned about his condition and hopeful for his return in some capacity.

In the interview, Lawler spoke candidly about his rehabilitation process and his outlook on the industry today. Stay tuned for more details on his full remarks from the interview.