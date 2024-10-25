Jerry Lawler Recalls Suing Vince McMahon When He Brought In Harley Race As “The King”

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter on a number of topics, including suing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon when he brought in Harley Race as “The King” in Memphis.

Lawler said, “We were in quite a battle. I remember I sued Vince McMahon when he brought in Harley Race as ‘The King’ in Memphis and then in Nashville. I sued him and I won the case, and I thought I was done with him for sure then.”

On how he began working for Vince McMahon in the early 1990s:

“I don’t really know what happened, but he just called me one day and said, ‘Hey, wanna come up and work for us and continue to work in Memphis?’ And I said, ‘Well, if I can do that, yeah, I’ll do it.’”

You can check out Lawler’s comments in the video below.