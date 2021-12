WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has reportedly signed a new deal with the company.

Tonight’s RAW will take place from the FedEx Forum in Lawler’s hometown of Memphis, and word going around is that he has inked a new contract, according to PWInsider.

Lawler’s current deal would have expired at the end of this year, but he will remain with the company now that he has re-signed. There is no word yet on the length of the deal.