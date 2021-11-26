Jerry Lawler Talks About How Watching WWE Can Sometimes Be ‘Sort of Hard’

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jerry Lawler commented on trying to keep up with the WWE product while doing Kickoff panel shows:

“Sometimes it’s sort of hard for me to watch. I just got my schedule to be at Survivor Series, and so it’s almost like cramming for an exam back when you were at school. I really have to go back and watch some shows, and make some notes, and find out what is actually going on. I don’t see how the guys in the business — it’s so tough to be doing that on a daily basis. Doing the commentary for Raw and SmackDown now, to me, it’s almost brutal to have to know and remember. The talent changes so fast and everything is so short now.”

“It’s not the fault of wrestling, people love to talk about how wrestling has changed. Wrestling has not changed. It’s the fans, it’s the society that’s changed. We’ve got a short attention span now. You have to, in the wrestling business, you have to realize there’s so much more stuff that fans can watch. So, you have to keep this here show so exciting every minute that people are watching or they’re going to switch over and start watching TikTok. It’s changed in that respect, and sometimes for me, it’s hard to follow.”