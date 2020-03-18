Jerry Lawler Talks RAW & WrestleMania At The PC

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently spoke with the Memphis Commercial Appeal and revealed that he and his family will remain in Florida for the next few weeks as RAW is taped from the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawler called this week’s RAW production with no crowd a “surreal” experience.

“It was definitely different,” he said. “Everything about it was different.”

Lawler also revealed that everyone who enters the WWE Performance Center is having their temperature taken.

WWE has announced WrestleMania 36 for the Performance Center, but Lawler said he’s holding out hope.

“Man, oh man,” Lawler said. “I don’t know. You’ve got all those big matches already signed. Edge and Randy Orton. Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre. Undertaker and A.J. Styles. All those big, huge matches taking place in front of no fans. And, the Performance Center is not much bigger than the old Channel 5 studio (where ‘Memphis Wrestling’ was filmed). I don’t know — everything’s changing by the minute now. (But) the WWE has always been and still is a TV company and pay-per-view company. Who knows, this may end up breaking every pay-per-view record there is.”

Lawler continued and pointed to how pro wrestling relies heavily on the live element of fan interaction and crowd feedback.

“That’s our obstacle (now),” he said. “How do you entertain when you don’t have a live audience? That’s how you judge whether you’re being entertaining or not — the crowd response. When nobody’s there, you can’t tell.”