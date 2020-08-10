Jerry Lawler, The Iron Sheik, Tommy Dreamer and Others Pay Tribute To Kamala

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several wrestling Superstars, including Jerry Lawler, The Iron Sheik, Tommy Dreamer, and others took to Twitter earlier this evening to pay their respects to the late James “Kamala” Harris. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kamala passed away at the age of 70 years old this weekend.

