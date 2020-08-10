Jerry Lawler, The Iron Sheik, Tommy Dreamer and Others Pay Tribute To Kamala

Several wrestling Superstars, including Jerry Lawler, The Iron Sheik, Tommy Dreamer, and others took to Twitter earlier this evening to pay their respects to the late James “Kamala” Harris. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kamala passed away at the age of 70 years old this weekend.

Just been told that Kamala has passed away. pic.twitter.com/oBGnezmujn — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 9, 2020

GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 10, 2020

The Ugandan Warrior Kamala was an amazing performer

I enjoyed all of his stuff

A character like that can never exist in todays world

Sad to hear his passing pic.twitter.com/HbkJJYozAU — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 9, 2020

RIP Kamala. I’m happy I had the opportunity to share a locker room with him many years ago. A giant of a gentleman. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/G20iYuoojC — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 9, 2020

RIP Kamala… James Harris was a nice friendly person and as Kamala he was an icon of my childhood. It was a pleasure knowing him… pic.twitter.com/Mci8aDqX13 — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) August 10, 2020

Kamala, The Ugandan Giant was a unforgettable character, and the man behind it, James Harris invested so much into it. You rarely see someone tap into a character as perfectly as he did. Condolences to his family, and friends.#RIPKamala — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) August 10, 2020

KAMALA HAS DIED. Here are my words about this amazing character and wonderful, gentle, person…https://t.co/t2ik169bNn — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) August 10, 2020

Just heard the News..All I have to say is he was one of the most memerable performers in Pro Wrestling History…He was great to me and I will always remember his talent outside the ring as a Singer/Songwriter..Rest In Peace😔

#RIPKAMALA. — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) August 10, 2020