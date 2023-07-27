Jerry Lynn Coming Out Of Retirement For Match Next Week On AEW Dynamite

By
Matt Boone
-

A legend will lace the boots up one more time next week.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Jack Perry cut a promo touting his victory in the FTW Championship match with HOOK.

During the segment, an agitated Jerry Lynn made his way down to the ring to confront the new FTW Champion. The 60 year old former wrestling veteran would go on to challenge Perry to a fight next week.

After the segment, Perry took to Twitter to comment on the match for next week’s Dynamite, simply writing, “R.I.P. Jerry.”

Check out video footage of the segment, as well as Jack Perry’s post-match comment, via the tweets embedded below.

