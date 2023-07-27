Jerry Lynn Coming Out Of Retirement For Match Next Week On AEW Dynamite

A legend will lace the boots up one more time next week.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Jack Perry cut a promo touting his victory in the FTW Championship match with HOOK.

During the segment, an agitated Jerry Lynn made his way down to the ring to confront the new FTW Champion. The 60 year old former wrestling veteran would go on to challenge Perry to a fight next week.

After the segment, Perry took to Twitter to comment on the match for next week’s Dynamite, simply writing, “R.I.P. Jerry.”

Check out video footage of the segment, as well as Jack Perry’s post-match comment, via the tweets embedded below.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Last week Jack Perry defeated HOOK for the FTW championship. How will HOOK respond? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@730hook pic.twitter.com/1juWWI0uCa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

We will hear from your newly crowned FTW Champion Jack Perry! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/0fctLQ01mq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

"As soon as I put my hands on it, it became the real deal." – Jack Perry on the FTW Title. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/CyN8sleXvB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

"How about next week, you come out to my ring and we'll see who gets their ass kicked" – Jack Perry to Jerry Lynn. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/3EjxSeBqA6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023