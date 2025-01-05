Jerry Lynn Surprised AEW Stars Don’t Seek Advice From Legends Like Jake Roberts

Pro wrestling legend Jerry Lynn spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews about several topics, including the practice of AEW roster wrestlers not asking veterans such as Jake Roberts, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard for advice.

Lynn said, “When Jake and Arn were there and Tully, not a lot of guys were picking their brains and if I was assigned a match and I was stuck in a part, I would go to them and go, ‘you got any ideas? I’m stuck here,’ so that really shocked me.”

On Hangman Page always being open to his suggestions:

“I thought, you got this wealth of knowledge and no one’s, there was a few, but not a lot of guys picking their brains, man I would have been on them. As far as me, like Hangman, I’ve had quite a few of his matches and he’s always been open to my suggestions and stuff.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.