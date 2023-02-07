Jerry “The King” Lawler Hospitalized After Having a “Serious Medical Episode”

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was rushed to the hospital on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency.

Lawler is currently being treated in a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. The WWE Hall of Famer has a condo in the neighborhood.

Ricky Morton took to Twitter today to send his best wishes to his friend. There is no doubt that this is a very serious situation, and we wish for the best. As many of you are aware, Lawler suffered a heart attack while on-air more than ten years ago during a Monday Night Raw episode.

Lawler’s friend posted on Facebook that he believes he had a stroke. Other than the fact that it’s a serious situation, there hasn’t been any public confirmation of what exactly happened as of this writing.

You can check out Morton’s tweet below: