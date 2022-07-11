Jersey Shore Star Accuses Carmella of Gimmick Theft

Following last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, MTV’s “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick blasted WWE star Carmella for using the phrase “Ummmmm, Hellooooo.”

During the show, Angelina famously said the phrase. Carmella, who is also from Staten Island, in Angelina’s opinion, stole the line. It all began with the following tweet:

It took Carmella several days to respond and attempted to address the situation with this tweet:

They kept on exchanging words and GIFs:

The reality star stated that she would be ready to enter the ring, as she has done before:

Pivarnick continued:

Carmella recently challenged Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank 2022, re-entering the championship race in the WWE. Pivarnick has already made appearances in professional wrestling, appearing in two IMPACT Wrestling episodes in 2011.

