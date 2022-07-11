Jersey Shore Star Accuses Carmella of Gimmick Theft

Following last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, MTV’s “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick blasted WWE star Carmella for using the phrase “Ummmmm, Hellooooo.”

During the show, Angelina famously said the phrase. Carmella, who is also from Staten Island, in Angelina’s opinion, stole the line. It all began with the following tweet:

Hey @CarmellaWWE you’re using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourownshit https://t.co/CheA2NNesK — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 5, 2022

It took Carmella several days to respond and attempted to address the situation with this tweet:

Bitch please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll @WWE @CarmellaWWE Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own shit and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye https://t.co/5QatyUdiie — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

They kept on exchanging words and GIFs:

The reality star stated that she would be ready to enter the ring, as she has done before:

I will fight her for free. Fuck the money. Shows how serious I am. I’m sick of her trying to be me with the umhello catchphrase! Catch these hands for free. Everyone thinks I’m starting shit which I’m not. She starts all the time with me then pretends she doesn’t know who I am https://t.co/ol0cUOsAE2 — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

Pivarnick continued:

Would do it without a second thought. Ones more delusional than the next https://t.co/F6ZjOmyGhV — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

She uses my gif like she loves me but she don’t know who I am ahahahahaha https://t.co/YuW75o1iZQ — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

Carmella recently challenged Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank 2022, re-entering the championship race in the WWE. Pivarnick has already made appearances in professional wrestling, appearing in two IMPACT Wrestling episodes in 2011.

