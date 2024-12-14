Jesse Ventura & CM Punk To Do Commentary Together At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

“The Body” and “The Best in the World.”

It’s a one-two punch combo that WWE fans may be in store for tonight.

Ahead of the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, CM Punk did commentary for a CFFC MMA event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during which he teased doing commentary alongside Jesse Ventura at tonight’s WWE on NBC special.

“I got to get this out of my system,” Punk said. “I might be doing commentary with Jesse the Body Ventura tomorrow night at Saturday night’s main event. I got to relax! Get us thrown off Peacock, brother!”

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.