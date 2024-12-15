Jesse Ventura Opens Up On His Past Issues With Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura appeared on The Bill Simmons podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Vince McMahon not liking his success with Predator.

Ventura said, “That ain’t what it’s about with [Vince]. With people like him, and power people with money like that, it’s control. It ain’t got nothing to do with doing deals and doing the right thing and promoting the correct way. It’s all about control. I was the horse that got out of the corral. I wouldn’t let him market me.”

On owning the copyright of his name and gimmick:

“That’s the final straw. I was going to do my own video game, and Vince said, ‘You can’t do it.’ I said, ‘I own my rights, I’m registered with the government. Jesse The Body Ventura, I own the copyright with the government. How can you tell me I can’t do it?’ That was the final straw. That’s when he fired me. I never did get the video game. I think some hanky pank went on there, too. I don’t know. I have no evidence.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



