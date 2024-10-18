Jesse Ventura Planned For Role At Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Fans can expect Jesse Ventura to appear on WWE TV again.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced earlier this month that he had signed a WWE Legends deal, which he had been working on for months. The iconic wrestler established himself as a wrestler before becoming a WWE announcer.

When it was announced that Ventura had signed the contract, fans began to speculate about how he might be used on television if the two parties agreed. With Saturday Night’s Main Event returning on December 14th, many fans wanted to see him participate in the iconic event he had been a part of for years.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ventura is scheduled to appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Meltzer stated, “The role is to be determined. Right now the idea is for him not to announce the entire show, perhaps an interview segment or announcing a match but the idea now is simply for him to be part of the show for nostalgia reasons.”

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet during the summer, Ventura teased that “there’s even more, bigger and better stuff waiting to happen” following the signing of his Legends contract.

As of October 11th, a reported 8,372 tickets had been distributed for the event at Nassau Coliseum.