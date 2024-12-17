Jesse Ventura Posts Statement Regarding WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Jesse Ventura released a statement on his official Substack reflecting on his experience at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special from December 14.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend released the following statement:

Jesse Ventura’s Die First Then Quit: Saturday Night’s Main Event

I made my return to Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend and what an experience it was! Thought I would share some pictures and thoughts.First of all it was truly an honor to come back home to the WWE. First off, I have to thank my son, Tyrel Ventura, for putting the wheels in motion last summer. It’s been such an incredible feeling to return to the place where my career essentially began or, more accurately, really took off from.A few thoughts on the new regime at the WWE. The biggest thing I noticed was how different the energy and vibe is backstage. You don’t feel a battle of ego’s like you often did back in my day. From the executive level to the locker room level you instead feel a very strong sense of teamwork and creativity. Everyone is running in the same direction. Fueled by a desire to see everyone succeed, not just themselves. I think this speaks volumes about the leadership of Paul “HHH” Levesque.I think Paul, Nick Kahn, and the team at WWE are creating a truly incredible and unique environment unlike any I have seen before in the world of wrestling.I loved being backstage and sharing stories, advice, and laughs with some of the this generations new talent.