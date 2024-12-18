Jesse Ventura Reflects On WWE’s Evolution And His Role In Guiding Talent

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the reason he came back to the company.

Ventura said, “I have mixed emotions about it. I will say this, a number of weeks ago when I first made contact and I went to I think it was RAW… what impressed me the most when I went over there, was that when I arrived at the arena, Triple H was there to greet me. He was there waiting for me and that made me feel wanted. One of the reasons I came back was for my kids, because I’m getting up there now and the day is going to come where I stumble off this planet, and I wanted to set up a deal and the WWE is the only place it could be done in their legends thing, that if people make money off my name, I want my kids to get a piece of the action.”

On what he can teach today’s generation of WWE stars:

“One of the things I’m going to teach them is ‘Look to the future,’ and especially in wrestling today because what they’re doing today, I like to look at it and kind of chuckle. Because there was the American style of wrestling, and then there was the Mexican style of wrestling, of lucha libre. Well, we’ve all kind of figured the American style would eventually take over?”

On what he wants to instill in the wrestlers:

“Uh uh, lucha libre’s taken over, because these guys are doing aerial stuff today like Mexican wrestling of yesterday. And that’s one of the reasons my favorite wrestler is Dominik. But him aside…I just see the trend is for these high flying moves and very dangerous moves. And so, I want to instill in the young wrestlers ‘Remember, there is life after wrestling. And remember that you don’t want to kill yourself now and not know that there’s a future ahead for you later.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.