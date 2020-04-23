Jesse Ventura Says He Is Not Running For Office Of US President Despite Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United States.

The rumors popped up on Wednesday but Ventura took to Twitter to shoot them down. He did speak out against Republicans and Democrats overnight in several tweets, and took shots at President Trump and the Democrat challenger, Joe Biden. He’s also spoken about his support for the Green Party.

He wrote, “I keep getting asked who I’m voting for, if I’m going to endorse anyone, if I’m going to run. Let me be clear: I have ZERO confidence in Democrats and Republicans. I refuse to vote for ‘the lesser of two evils’ because in the end, that’s still choosing evil. That doesn’t mean I won’t be voting. If you want to know my “down ballot” it’s the Green Party. I’m voting Green all the way and if you’re looking to me for guidance, then do some research. Look into who is running GREEN in your state and VOTE THEM IN. You want change? VOTE. That’s the only way to get the pencil pushers, the chicken hawks, the draft dodgers with so called “bone spurs” OUT OF WASHINGTON in 2020.”

Ventura went back & forth with several potential voters on Twitter but outright said he has not filed to run. He told one user, “Thank you but I haven’t filed to run, I’m just voicing my opinion on which party has earned my vote (and has earned it in the past).”

He told another user who wants him to run for President, “We have the RIGHT to vote for the BEST candidate and that person DOESN’T have to be a DemoCRIPT or ReBLOODlican. These gangs have got to go. They don’t deserve your vote. They’re splitting your vote against the best option.”

Ventura, who still hosts his “The World According to Jesse” show on RT, ended his Twitter rant with a message for the mainstream media as they are the ones who started to spread the rumors.

He wrote, “Throughout my life, ‘journalists’ have written salacious click bait articles about me & now I see misleading tweets in hopes that I comment directly to them to correct their errors so they get a bump in their feed. Not playing that game. Earn your paycheck. Verify something. Anything. Let’s start with: No, I haven’t filed to run for office. Do some fact checking before you state that I’m taking someone on. It’s called ENDORSING a political party. READ the tweets. They’re self explanatory. VOTE GREEN.”

Ventura’s tweets led to more followers begging him to run this year. Ventura admitted last September in an interview with FOX11 in Los Angeles that he would probably use the “element of surprise” and enter a presidential race when it came down to two candidates, as it has now with Trump and Biden.

“I may be doing things behind the scenes right now,” he admitted last September. “I have that voice in the back of my head that says to me, ‘If not me, then who?'”

Ventura, a United States veteran, had a lengthy pro wrestling career and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He served as the Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 1991 through 1995, and then was elected as the 38th Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. He was the first and only candidate to be elected to a major government office from the Reform Party.

You can see Ventura’s related tweets below:

That doesn’t mean I won’t be voting. If you want to know my “down ballot” it’s the Green Party. I’m voting Green all the way and if you’re looking to me for guidance, then do some research. Look into who is running GREEN in your state and VOTE THEM IN. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

You want change? VOTE. That’s the only way to get the pencil pushers, the chicken hawks, the draft dodgers with so called “bone spurs” OUT OF WASHINGTON in 2020. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

I’m not voting for Dumb or Dumber. I’m voting for BETTER. Split the vote? That’s mainstream media’s hook. It translates to vote for who we tell you to because you can’t think for yourself. I’ve never been a lemming. Ain’t gonna start now. https://t.co/twLiwow3E1 — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

My political views are more aligned with the Green Party than any other party, so for me it makes sense. https://t.co/WwwgThfNkv — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

Thank you but I haven’t filed to run, I’m just voicing my opinion on which party has earned my vote (and has earned it in the past). https://t.co/xcqTRubr9e — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

Great clip! Yes I’d rather we have no political parties at all, run on what you stand for as an individual. That’s my pie in the sky scenario. In the meantime? What I’ve seen from Green candidates as individuals, what I’ve seen from this party in general is worth my vote https://t.co/AaWYBbqNi4 — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

I agree. Why does mainstream media constantly blame those who did the research & then voted their conscience? The overwhelming number of non-voters supersedes everything. Sad. Aggravating. Embarrassing. https://t.co/OFDen8n5sX — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

We have the RIGHT to vote for the BEST candidate and that person DOESN’T have to be a DemoCRIPT or ReBLOODlican. These gangs have got to go. They don’t deserve your vote. They’re splitting your vote against the best option. https://t.co/HgG4XpvQ2t — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

For a nation that describes itself as a “melting pot” it’s sad to see the majority of the country believe in an either or decision for voting. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

Especially when both of those options don’t represent the majority. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

I haven’t filed to run, but I’ve covered climate change many times on The World According to Jesse. Climate change is real. It isn’t a belief…it’s science. It’s a major reason why I vote GREEN party. https://t.co/uRwCNo8r3y — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

You’re just asking for more corruption by voting for bad candidates. Especially if you willingly vote for bad choices. Why else would you vote for evil? Do you want the country to fail? Sounds that way. I’m assuming anyone who goes by this logic is a bot. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020