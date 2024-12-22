Jesse Ventura Shares What He Really Thinks About Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura spoke with WFAN on a number of topics, including what he really thinks about fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Ventura said, “I don’t hate him, I don’t hate anybody, but you need to understand something; where I come from, and during most…formative years, I was under an influence that created, for lack of better terms in many way, a monster. And that was when I was a Navy SEAL. I never talked about it, I don’t talk about it. But we and that group, we live by a simple premise, and this will answer your question. We don’t get mad, we get even.”

You can check out Ventura’s comments in the video below.