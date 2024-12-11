Jesse Ventura Teases Old-School Atmosphere For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura is making a nostalgic return to the wrestling world as part of the rebooted Saturday Night’s Main Event, promising fans an authentic throwback experience. Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ventura revealed that the revamped show will pay homage to its classic roots, complete with retro aesthetics and presentation.

“The whole show is going to be a throwback,” Ventura stated. “That means it’s going to look like it did before, the graphics, everything. The wrestlers are not coming down that ramp. They’re not coming with all the lights and spectacular.”

Ventura explained that the entrances will harken back to the original era of Saturday Night’s Main Event, with wrestlers making their way to the ring through the crowd.

“They’re coming in through the crowd like the old days. That’s why they brought me back,” Ventura explained. “We’re going back in the time capsule. It’s going to be four times a year.”

Ventura’s return to Saturday Night’s Main Event is a tribute to his iconic role in the show’s history. As a color commentator for the original program alongside Vince McMahon, Ventura’s outspoken and entertaining analysis became a defining feature of the show’s success, making his involvement in the reboot a perfect fit.

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)