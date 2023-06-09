Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) Reveals She Is Having A Baby

Congratulations to Jessica McKay. The former WWE star announced the news of her pregnancy on social media.

McKay was a member of The IIconics in WWE as Billie Kay, alongside Peyton Royce. McKay announced in a video that her baby is due in December 2023. She also included an ultrasound photo.

McKay last wrestled for WWE in 2021, and she last wrestled for Impact Wrestling in April 2022. They won the Impact World Tag Team Titles while she was on Impact with Royce and Cassie Lee. During their time with the company, the IIconics also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

You can check out her announcement below: