Jessicka Havoc Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division has grown by one.

On Friday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the signing of a new star to their Knockout division.

Jessicka Havoc.

“Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we can now confirm that Jessicka has signed with IMPACT Wrestling — and it’s gonna be sick,” the announcement read.

