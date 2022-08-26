Jessicka Havoc Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division has grown by one.
On Friday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the signing of a new star to their Knockout division.
Jessicka Havoc.
“Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we can now confirm that Jessicka has signed with IMPACT Wrestling — and it’s gonna be sick,” the announcement read.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022