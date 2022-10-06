Jessicka Wants to Face Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan in Impact

Impact Wrestling’s Jessicka is looking to step into the ring with some of the top male stars in the promotion. Knockouts have competed against men before in Impact Wrestling including Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim and former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard.

Now Jessicka would like to add her name to that list of women who competed against men in Impact Wrestling. While she was speaking with Tru Heel Heat, Jessicka said she is hoping she will soon get the opportunity to step into the ring with Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander. In addition, she would welcome matches against Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards and her fiancé Sami Callihan:

“I would say just to be able to say that I shared the ring with a frickin’ legend, I would love — even though I know I’d lose, I would love to wrestle Josh Alexander. I think that that is definitely a person that I could learn from. Another person that I would love to wrestle is Eddie Edwards. Because like, even though I think he’s awesome, and forever, he was known as the mayor of IMPACT Wrestling. He also turned his back on IMPACT Wrestling and joined Honor No More. I just would really really love to get in the ring and be like, How dare you? I don’t know, like I think — Oh, Sami Callihan’d be another good one. He’s crazy. But guess what? Jessicka can get crazy, too Jessicka’s pretty sick, but she’s also pretty crazy. So, I don’t know. I guess there’s there’s quite a few people. But I think number one, it’d be Josh Alexander.”

Jessicka will be teaming with Taya Valkyrie as they challenge the Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag team champions Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green tomorrow at Bound For Glory.

