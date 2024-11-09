Je’Von Evans Comments On Hitting A Massive Frog Splash On This Week’s WWE NXT

This past Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw Je’Von Evans hit a massive frog splash on Wes Lee to pick up a win. Evans took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on the move.

Evans wrote, “Ain’t Gon Lie, A Frog Splash Across A 20 Foot Ring Is Probably Top 3 Hardest Things I’ve Ever Done…Ong😂💯 #TheYoungOG # NXTYoungBlood #WWENXT”

You can check out Evans’ post below.