Jey Uso Addresses His Doubters, Says This Is Do Or Die For Him

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on various topics, including his doubters.

Uso said, “This is do or die for me. I feel like I am doubted a lot. A lot of people are doubting me right now, Uce. I’m not supposed to be in this position. I know that. They know that. But I’m going to shut them all up.”

On feeling the pressure to deliver:

“I always thought we put on great matches [as the Usos]. If you look at it, we had great matches with The Wyatt Family, The Shield, The New Day. Now, I feel like I’ve had a couple of good matches but not ones that stick in people’s minds. This is redemption time on the big stage. The pressure is on.”