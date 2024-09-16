Jey Uso Addresses Possibly Reuniting With Roman Reigns To Face The New Bloodline

WWE star Jey Uso spoke with Alistair McGeorge of The Metro about the possibility of reuniting with Roman Reigns to face the new Bloodline.

Jey said, “I’m looking forward to the Bloodline storyline as much as you all are, because I’ll be honest, I don’t know what we’re going to do, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know how they’re going to intertwine me back in there… Sami [Zayn] would be my first pick, right? It only makes sense. Hey, we might have other family members, more surprises, man.”

Jey also praised Sami Zayn:

“I know we hated each other on screen, but we really love each other in the back, but it just came off on TV, so organically,’ he recalled. ‘You will have little glimpses of me and him on Raw but man, I really want to go like, full blown tag team with him and try to see how that goes. One of the most best times of my wrestling career was that Bloodline, with Sami Zayn.”