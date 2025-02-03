Jey Uso Admits He Feared Being Fired Every Year In WWE

Top WWE star and 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner Jey Uso spoke with Club 520 about several topics, including his fear of being fired from the company every year he competed.

Uso said, “I ain’t gonna lie, every year I’ve been wrestling, I thought I’d get fired. That’s how I think. That’s how cold it is. Everybody is coming. In this business, everybody is trying to come get the top spot. They are bringing in the little homies, and I’m on my way out. I’ve been on WWE TV for going on 15 years. I’ve always felt strong, but I feel the body creeping up. I’m 39 right now. It’s a young man’s game and I recognize it. I just like stepping up and challenging all of them. They are gonna have to go through me and the top homies to take it. I’m not gonna let you take it if you’re not ready. I’m so grateful. There was a moment in wrestling where there was no reaction or I wasn’t on TV and I’d show up to work and sit in the corner the whole time. What do I do? Every single night, I treat it like it’s my first time. The energy out there is crazy. I really vibe off that. If I’m going to take up time off TV, our segments are slotted out with certain time. If I’m out there and they are going crazy, you’re gonna have to cut some time from the segment after me because they aren’t going to get higher than what’s going on right now.”

