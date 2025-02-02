Jey Uso And Charlotte Flair’s Royal Rumble Wins Criticized By Fans

At the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair emerged victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches, securing world title opportunities at WrestleMania 41.

However, the booking decisions have faced criticism from fans. As of Sunday morning, the YouTube videos of both victories have received more dislikes than likes, reflecting a mixed reception. Additionally, the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE has a 5.78 rating out of 10 on the Cagematch wrestling database, reflecting mixed reactions from viewers.

Despite the controversy, Triple H took to Twitter/X to celebrate the winners, sharing photos of Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair with the caption: “Tickets: Punched.”