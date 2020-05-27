Jey Uso and Naomi Comment On The Death of George Floyd

Jey Uso publicly commented on the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer’s knee. Uso wrote the following on Instagram:

“Real talk, I never speak on these kind of situations, let alone post it. Ive had my run ins with police, SOME good, MOST bad….(my experience) but out of all this hate and racism we live in, THIS made me think of my KIDS!!! In America, MY KIDS WILL BE CONSIDERED BLACK!!!! When they are men, will they be facing this same struggle???? As a father, uncle…..it scared da F*k outta me!!!! #REALSHIT #2middlefingersUP #GeorgeFloyd”

Jey’s sister in-law Naomi also commented to Jey’s post:

“So tired of this happening to our people 🙏”

Jey responded to Naomi:

“there’s gonna be hate on dis timeline, but f*** em.”

Naomi also posted the following on Twitter: