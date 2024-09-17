Jey Uso Discusses Oasis Possibly Settling Their Issues In A WWE Ring

WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke with METRO on a number of topics, including Oasis (Liam and Noel Gallagher) possibly settling their long-running feud in a WWE ring.

Uso said, “You guys are more than welcome to come to Manchester. You step in the ring and both y’all catch these Yeet-downs to each other. Come to WWE, get in this ring! I got some baby oil for you, I got some extra boots for you guys. I’m happy that you guys squash whatever beef that you guys had to continue to do what you guys love. If it was me and Jimmy, there’s no way I could not talk to him, you know? I feel like I just always need my brothers. I’m happy you guys got it together to where you get to go out there one more time and give a people what they want.”

On the pressure of his singles run:

“There is pressure because you do want to live up to the family name. It was just like how earlier in our career, it was hard for Jimmy and I to find own own character. If you can’t deliver, if you can’t perform – they’ll give you the shot, but you gotta make sure you produce every week. And if you’re not doing that then, ‘Alright, Who’s next?’”