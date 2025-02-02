Jey Uso Eliminates John Cena To Capture Career-Defining Royal Rumble Victory

The Men’s Royal Rumble match closed out the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, delivering an action-packed main event filled with high-stakes moments and surprise entrants.

The bout opened with Rey Mysterio and Penta, who showcased their fast-paced styles while briefly working together. Chad Gable entered at #3, followed by Carmelo Hayes (#4), who made an immediate impact with a springboard DDT on Mysterio.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry (#15) entered but was quickly eliminated by Fatu. Then, Roman Reigns (#16) arrived and made an immediate impact by eliminating Sheamus and Hendry. Breakker squared off with Reigns in a powerful staredown, hitting Reigns with a spear. However, as Breakker attempted to eliminate Reigns, the Tribal Chief reversed it and sent Breakker over the top. Meanwhile, Fatu delivered a superkick to Jimmy Uso before eliminating him. Reigns and Fatu exchanged blows before Reigns speared him.

With Paul, Cena, and Jey Uso as the final three, the tension reached its peak. Cena clotheslined Paul, sending him over the top rope. As Cena went for an AA, Jey countered with a superkick, then another, followed by a spear. Thinking he had eliminated Jey, Cena found himself on the apron exchanging strikes. Jey caught Cena with a final superkick, sending him crashing to the floor.

With this victory, Jey Uso secures a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41, solidifying himself as a top contender in WWE.

The road to WrestleMania has never been more exciting—Main Event Jey has arrived!

