Jey Uso Explains His Current Character Direction

During an interview with Kayla Braxton, Jey Uso discussed his storyline with Roman Reigns and the direction of his character:

“These past couple of months, everybody saw what was going down. Fall in line, man. I lost two big pay-per-views to him [Roman Reigns]. This goes deeper than what it is on TV, man. So, my actions last week … man, I’m sorry, Daniel Bryan. I’m sorry to his family. I’m also sorry to my family. Daniel Bryan was really, really at the wrong place at the wrong time, for real. It could’ve been anybody. It could’ve been any body. So, the oath is real. I faced the consequences. I told him, I never run from them. I know what I was getting into, but this is it. This is the game we play.”

“It really felt like that whole night on Smackdown felt like two years. It’s like a double-edged sword, you know. I’m in that position trying to fight from under, and you got the whole world saying I don’t belong there. You got the whole world talking a whole bunch of crap like I’m not the guy supposed to be running with this thing, and now we give the world what they want to see and now the whole world, ‘Oh, why you do that? Why you do that?’ Man, y’all don’t know what the hell you want, but I know I gotta do what I need to do to provide for my family. And that’s been the goal since I came in there. And man, if this is how it’s gotta be, then this is how it’s gotta be. It’s a shark-eat-shark world that we live in professional wrestling. They know what it is, man. There’s no friends. He said it, only believe half what you hear, man. That stands for real. And if I’m going to stick with somebody through this whole journey, and through this game to get me through, man, it’s gotta be my family. Even though I do not like it. Like I said, Daniel Bryan, I’m sorry, Brie [Bella], I’m sorry. I’m sorry to everybody that had to see that live, man. If y’all keep damn testing me, this is what you’re going to get, bro.”

