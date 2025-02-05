Jey Uso Explains When & How He Found Out He Was Winning Royal Rumble

2025 WWE Royal Rumble winner “Main Event” Jey Uso recently spoke with UFC legend and commentator Daniel Cormier for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

While talking to the former UFC double champion and ESPN analyst, the master of “YEET!” explained when and how he found out he was winning this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his reaction to finding out he was winning the Royal Rumble, as well as when and how he found out: “Man, I was humbled, man. I knew, as soon as they told me it was me, they told me like half-way during the day Saturday, man. ‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here,'” he recalled. “I’m last four, I see who’s with me. I’m like [looks around]. Yeah, they let me know, man. Then, I was like, man, I would show to my brothers, ‘Hey.’ They told them what it was, and I knew I liked it because I knew not one person in that arena [would] think it’s gonna be me. That’s the swerve I like.”

On comparing it to how no one saw his past WWE Intercontinental Championship win coming over surging star Bron Breakker on WWE Raw: “Just like on Monday Night Raw on Bron Breakker, one of the hottest up-and-coming superstars. He’s not gonna beat him on a Monday Night Raw, and they go crazy [when I won]. So that’s the emotion that I like to pump to the fans, man. We gotta swerve because everyone’s smart today. Everyone thinks they know. Y’all ain’t got no damn clue, man. I like to just let y’all enjoy the show, Uce. Enjoy it. Enjoy what we do. It’s entertainment, it’s fun. When you’re there with us, you just gotta be there with us, man. It’s a great show. I love this. I love what we do.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.