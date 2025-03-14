Jey Uso Eyes WrestleMania 41 Glory & A Future Showdown With The Rock

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Jey Uso shared his thoughts on his upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41, as well as the possibility of working with The Rock in the future.

“WrestleMania, night one or night two, whichever match I’m on. I don’t care if I’m on last, I don’t care if I open it up. I’m going to go out there and they’re going to remember my match, so that’s all I’m focused on. This is a once in a lifetime shot. That’s how I’m looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career.”

Jey is treating his match as a career-defining moment, knowing that opportunities like this may not come again.

“I want to get in there. I would like to go toe to toe in a promo with him. I know The Rock is good like that but I feel like I’m new school with mine, I’m really in it. I’m really out there like that. Rock is very believable. He can be entertaining and all that, but I feel like I can bring some different kind of emotions from The Rock – family always hit different. I didn’t know I could do it with Roman, with my brothers, so I would like to test those waters.”

Jey expressed his desire to challenge The Rock, particularly in a promo battle, believing that he could bring a different kind of intensity to the story.

With The Rock being heavily involved in WWE’s current storylines, a family-driven feud with Jey Uso could be something fans see in the future.