Jey Uso Fires Back At Internet Critics

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke with SHAK Wrestling about various topics, including the negative reactions he receives online compared to the positive responses from fans at live WWE events.

Uso said, “The internet wrestling. I don’t even know what that is, is that person? What y’all look like? Cause if you come to these arenas and feel this in-person, you can sit behind the keyboard I don’t know what that is, you know, but I’m out there shaking arenas and you wanna be out there cause the whole arena is gonna be [doing his entrance], come to one of these shows and it might change your opinion, at-least you’ll have fun.”

