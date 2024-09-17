Jey Uso Hints At ‘More Surprises’ For The Bloodline Storyline

Jey Uso has fans wondering what WWE has in store for the Bloodline storyline.

When Roman Reigns left after WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa took over as Tribal Chief and kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction. WWE has signed NJPW wrestlers Tonga Loa and Tonga Toma, who are part of The Bloodline faction. They have also recruited Jacob Fatu to join the faction.

Hikuleo, a NJPW star, signed with WWE after his contract with the promotion expired. However, his start date remains unknown. WWE has already confirmed Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Sikoa and Fatu for Bad Blood.

A Bloodline vs. Bloodline match is expected to take place at Survivor Series: War Games in November, with Jimmy set to return soon. During an interview with Metro, Jey revealed that he has no idea what will happen with the storyline.

“I don’t know how they’re going to intertwine me back in there… Sami would be my first pick, right? It only makes sense. Hey, we might have other family members, more surprises, man!”

If WWE needed more family members, they could always sign Zilla Fatu and Thamiko Fatu as free agents.