Jey Uso: “I Want to Do One More Heel Run”

In a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Jey Uso shared insight into his long-term goals, both in and out of the ring, ahead of his marquee WrestleMania 41 appearance against GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey made it clear that his ambition extends well beyond his current momentum.

“I would like to win both, the Undisputed too,” he said, revealing a desire to one day hold both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship simultaneously. The bold statement underlines his drive to solidify his legacy as a top singles competitor in WWE.

While currently a featured star on Monday Night Raw, Jey admitted he still feels a deep connection to WWE’s Friday night brand.

“I miss SmackDown. I miss the vibe. Raw is dope. I love Raw, but both shows have two different vibes,” he explained, nodding to his history with The Bloodline and his rise to stardom on SmackDown.

Despite the current storyline tension with his brother Jimmy Uso, Jey expressed a heartfelt desire to reunite as a tag team at least once more.

“I do want to do one more tag run with my brother,” he said, hinting that family could still come full circle in the future.

With his current popularity soaring under the “Yeet” movement, Jey also revealed he’s thinking ahead in terms of character development.

“I would like to do one more heel run after this Yeet thing,” he stated, signaling that he’s open to evolving his persona once the current fan-favorite chapter concludes.

Whether it’s chasing top titles, rekindling his tag team legacy, or exploring a darker edge, Jey Uso is far from finished — and he’s clearly thinking several steps ahead in his WWE journey.