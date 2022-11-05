Jey Uso Injured, Set for MRI This Monday

During WWE Crown Jewel, Michael Cole mentioned that Jey Usos will have an MRI on Monday after injuring his wrist, which is believed to be broken.

Jey entered the ring with his wrist and hand taped up in preparation for the Tag Team Title match against The Brawling Brutes. Cole stated that the injury is thought to have occurred during one of the live events in Europe, and that he will have it scanned to determine the cause.

Apparently, the plan is for Jey to keep wrestling. Following their victory at Crown Jewel, it was announced that they will face The New Day on SmackDown this Friday. If The Usos win, they will break The New Day’s record for the longest title reign.

If Jey is unable to wrestle, they must find a replacement. Sami Uso is a possibility, but at this point, they are indicating that Jey will wrestle on Friday.

If WWE is forced to replace Jey, all of this can still be incorporated into the Bloodline storyline. If Sami steps in and teams with Jimmy, it will only add to the tension that Sami and Jey have been experiencing in recent weeks, especially if Sami wins for his team on Friday.