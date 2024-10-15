Jey Uso Looks Back On Classic “Ucey” Segment With Sami Zayn

WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke with METRO on a number of topics, including the classic “Ucey” segment he had with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline a number of years ago.

Uso said, “The Ucey segment, it’s probably one of the dopest, fun and coolest segments on TV, but it was also the most embarrassing for me, because I was just stuck laughing on TV. There was a couple of times I just had to turn away from the camera, like I had to because I just had a big smile, man. If you really look at it, Roman [Reigns] was trying to poke at me, to crack me more. If you look at that segment, me and Sami Zayn had a promo before that, which probably could have been its own segment, and then it evolved. It went from being so heavy to being light. We gave everyone every feeling in that segment. It was just the best! I don’t think that’ll ever, ever, ever, ever be replicated again. I started to think to myself, I’m professional, you know? I need to chill out. But, man, it was so hard to keep a straight face with him and my brothers.”