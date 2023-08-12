Jey Uso Moved To WWE Alumni Roster After “Quitting”

WWE has moved Jey Uso to the alumni section of their website, following up on the big angle from Friday night.

For those who missed it, Jey Uso took out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso in the final minutes of SmackDown in Calgary. This all happened after Jimmy told Jey that he did what he did at SummerSlam because he didn’t want Jey to become the Tribal Chief and turn into a monster like Roman Reigns.

Jey exited through the crowd after leaving everyone laying. He also stated that he was finished with The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

Obviously, the purpose of this storyline is to keep the fans guessing about what will happen next.

As The Bloodline are not scheduled to appear on SmackDown next week, we may not get an update on this storyline for at least a couple of weeks.

Roman Reigns is not currently scheduled for any SmackDown or live events.

