Jey Uso On Emotional Conversation With John Cena After Royal Rumble

Top WWE star and 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco to discuss various topics, including what 16-time World Champion John Cena told him following the Royal Rumble.

Uso said, “He said, ‘Hey, man,’ he hugged me, he goes, ‘Hey, Uce, I remember your first tour, I said, I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.’ And he goes, ‘Look at these people now.’ That’s when he turned me to the crowd and, you know, they just [Yeeting].’ Yeah, man, love, love for John Cena. He’s a GOAT.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.