Jey Uso On Jimmy: “Wait Until You See His Greatness. He’s Up Next”

WWE star Jey Uso spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including the current storyline surrounding The Bloodline.

Jey Uso said, “We’re here to keep the bloodline and the lineage strong. I’m very proud of it. This is our family’s life. It’s not a story. It’s our reality.”

On Jimmy Uso:

“And people are going to love Jimmy. He’s the funniest guy I know, so much funnier than me. You’ve seen glimpses of what he can do on his own. Wait until you see his greatness. He’s up next.”